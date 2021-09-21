Chemung County Health offers three vaccine clinics this week

(WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department is holding three vaccination clinics this week and all of them will offer the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
These are the last clinics before the potential September 27 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. Walk-ins are accepted, but pre-registration is available at this link.
Clinics:
- Tuesday, September 21 from 3:00p to 5:00p at the East Side Market at 760 E. Water St. Elmira, NY 14901
- Wednesday, September 22 from 5:30p-7:30p drive thru clinic at the Chemung County Health Department at 103 Washington St. Elmira, NY 14901
- Thursday, September 23 at Wisner Market from 10:00a-2:00p at 200 N. Main St. Elmira, NY 14901