Chemung County holding COVID-19 Moderna vaccine clinics

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County health department will be holding two Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinics at their mass vaccination site at 17 Aviation Drive in Big Flats.

One clinic will be on Thursday, March 25 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and a second one will be on Saturday, March 27 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

To sign up, click one of the above links for the day you’d like for the first shot. The second dose will be scheduled when you receive your first dose.

The clinic is open to all eligible New Yorkers, including those 50 and older, persons over 18 with comorbidities, and eligible essential workers.

Anyone with questions should contact the health department at 607-737-2028.