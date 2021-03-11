Chemung County holding COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the Town of Big Flats on Saturday, March 13 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The clinic will be at the county’s mass vaccination site at 17 Aviation Drive.

The clinic will be open to individuals in groups 1A and 1B to include, but not limited to:

Residents 60 and older

Persons with comorbidities (no age restrictions)

Homeless shelter employees

Restaurant employees

Restaurant delivery workers

Hotel/motel workers

Grocery/convenience store employees

To sign up for the clinic, visit the Chemung County website. Anyone with questions can call the health department at 737-2028.