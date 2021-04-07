Chemung County holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Arctic League

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday, April 9 at the Arctic League headquarters.

The clinic begins at 9 a.m. and is open to all residents 18 or older.

The Arctic League headquarters is located at 249 W. Clinton Street in Elmira.

To sign up for the clinic, click the link.

If you have any questions, call the Chemung County Health Department at 607-737-2028.