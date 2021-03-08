Chemung County holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic for eligible residents

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department will be hosting a vaccination clinic at the county’s mass vaccination site located at 17 Aviation Dr. in the Town of Big Flats on Thursday, March 11, 2021, from 1:30 till 4:30 p.m.

This clinic is open to persons listed under 1A and 1B to include but not limited to:

• 65 and older

• Persons with comorbidities (no age restrictions)

• Homeless shelters and employees

• Restaurant employees

• Restaurant Delivery Workers

• Hotel/Motel workers

• Grocery Store and Convenience Store employees

If you’d like to sign up for the clinic please go to the following link COVID-19 Vaccination

Clinic – 3/11/2021 (chemungcountyny.gov).

For further information visit the County’s website at www.chemungcountyny.gov. The Chemung County Health Department can be reached at 737-2028