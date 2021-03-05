Chemung County holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Millport, Pine Valley residents 65+

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 file photo, pharmacy technician Sochi Evans fills a syringe with a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Texas Southern University in Houston. Coronavirus cases are continuing to decline in the U.S. after a winter surge. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in the country dropped below 100,000 on Friday, Feb. 12 for the first time since November 4. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – In an effort to assist Chemung County residents in more rural areas, the health department will be holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for residents with specific area codes on Wednesday, March 10.

Residents who are 65 years old or older with the zip code 14864 (Millport) and 14872 (Pine Valley) are eligible for the clinic at 17 Aviation Drive in Big Flats.

Residents of Millport can receive the vaccine between 11:00-11:30 a.m. on March 10, and residents of Pine Valley can schedule an appointment for 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Millport signup: COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic – 3/10/2021 – Zip Code – 14872 ONLY (chemungcountyny.gov)

Pine Valley signup: COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic – 3/10/2021 – Zip Code-14864 ONLY (chemungcountyny.gov)

Chemung County Executive Chris Moss said earlier this week that the county has seen a low response rate from more rural areas in the county, which is why they’re doing clinics specifically for residents in those areas. Other areas Moss mentioned that could get a target clinic are Van Etten and Catlin.

For Chemung County residents outside of those zip codes, there is also a vaccine clinic on Monday, March 8 with limited availability remaining, as of Friday morning. Anyone interested in that clinic can sign up by visiting the Chemung County website.

More than 12,000 Chemung County residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 7,552 have received their second dose.

To see if you are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine or to find state-run clinics across New York, visit the Forward NY website.