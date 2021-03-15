Chemung County holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department will be hosting two COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the county’s mass vaccination site located at 17 Aviation Dr. in the Town of Big Flats on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

The first clinic will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m and is open to persons listed under 1A and 1B to include but not limited to:

  • 60 and older
  • Persons with comorbidities (18 years old and older)
  • Homeless shelters and employees
  • Restaurant employees
  • Restaurant Delivery Workers
  • Hotel/Motel workers
  • Grocery Store and Convenience Store employees

If you’d like to sign up for the clinic please go to the following link: https://forms.chemungcountyny.gov/vaccinations/3_16_21AM/

The second clinic will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. for people listed under 1A and 1B to include, but not limited to:

  • 60 and older
  • Persons with comorbidities (18 years old and older)
  • Homeless shelters and employees
  • Restaurant employees
  • Restaurant Delivery Workers
  • Hotel/Motel workers
  • Grocery Store and Convenience Store employees

If you’d like to sign up for the clinic please go to the following link: https://forms.chemungcountyny.gov/vaccinations/3_16_21/

The Chemung County Health Department can be reached at 607-737-2028

