Chemung County holding five COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department will be holding five COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week for eligible adults, including those 30 and older.

Those eligible include anyone with comorbidities, homeless shelter employees, restaurant workers, hotel employees, restaurant delivery workers, grocery/convenience store employees, public facing government/public/non-profit employees, and essential in-person building service workers.

All of the clinics will be held at the county’s mass vaccination site at 17 Aviation Drive in Big Flats.

The one shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available on Wednesday, March 31 starting at 4:30 p.m.

To sign up for the March 31 Johnson and Johnson clinic, click the link.

The four other clinics will offer the two shot Moderna vaccine with two clinics on Tuesday March 30, and one on both Wednesday March 31 and Thursday, April 1.

To sign up for the morning March 30 Moderna clinic, click the link.

To sign up for the evening March 30 Moderna clinic, click the link.

To sign up for the afternoon March 31 Moderna clinic, click the link.

To sign up for the morning April 1 Moderna clinic, click the link.

Anyone needing assistance should contact the health department’s COVID-19 hotline at 607-873-1813.