Chemung County holding four COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County will be holding four COVID-19 vaccine clinics at various locations across the county this week.

Tuesday, July 6: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen Walk-In Clinic at EastSide Market next to the Holiday Inn Riverview from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 7: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen Walk-In Clinic at Chemung County DSS on 425 Pennsylvania Ave. in Elmira from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, July 8: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen AND Pfizer Walk-In Clinic at Wisner Market in Elmira from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 8: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen AND Pfizer Walk-In Clinic at the Pine Valley Baptist Church in Millport from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Pre-registration for these clinics is encouraged but not required through the Chemung County COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduler.

Pfizer is a two-dose vaccine three weeks apart for anyone age 12 and older. A parent or guardian must be present to provide consent for individuals 12-17 years old. Johnson & Johnson/Janssen is a one-dose vaccine available for anyone age 18 and older.

For more information visit the Chemung County Health Department website.