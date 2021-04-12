Chemung County holding Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Elmira, Big Flats

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department will be holding multiple Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week in Elmira and Big Flats.

The clinics are open to all people 18 or older.

The first clinic will be on Wednesday, April 14 at 1:30 p.m. in the Arctic League headquarters.

The Arctic League headquarters is located at 249 W. Clinton Street in Elmira.

If you’d like to sign up for the clinic at the Arctic League go to the following link:

https://forms.chemungcountyny.gov/vaccinations/4_14_21/

The second will be on Thursday, April 15, located at the Mass Vaccination Clinic, 17 Aviation Drive, in the Town of Big Flats starting at 9:00 a.m.

If you’d like to sign up for the Thursday clinic, go to the following link:

https://forms.chemungcountyny.gov/vaccinations/4_15_21/

The third clinic this week will be on Friday, April 16, located at the Mass Vaccination Clinic, 17 Aviation Drive, in the Town of Big Flats starting at 1:30 p.m.

If you’d like to sign up for the clinic, go to the following link:

https://forms.chemungcountyny.gov/vaccinations/4_16_21/

If you have any questions, call the Chemung County Health Department at 607-737-2028.