Chemung County holding Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Elmira, Big Flats

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department will be holding multiple Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week in Elmira and Big Flats.

The clinics are open to all people 18 or older.

The first clinic will be on Wednesday, April 14 at 1:30 p.m. in the Arctic League headquarters.

The Arctic League headquarters is located at 249 W. Clinton Street in Elmira.

If you’d like to sign up for the clinic at the Arctic League go to the following link:
https://forms.chemungcountyny.gov/vaccinations/4_14_21/

The second will be on Thursday, April 15, located at the Mass Vaccination Clinic, 17 Aviation Drive, in the Town of Big Flats starting at 9:00 a.m.

If you’d like to sign up for the Thursday clinic, go to the following link:
https://forms.chemungcountyny.gov/vaccinations/4_15_21/

The third clinic this week will be on Friday, April 16, located at the Mass Vaccination Clinic, 17 Aviation Drive, in the Town of Big Flats starting at 1:30 p.m.

If you’d like to sign up for the clinic, go to the following link:
https://forms.chemungcountyny.gov/vaccinations/4_16_21/

If you have any questions, call the Chemung County Health Department at 607-737-2028.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now