Chemung County holding Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Public Health Department will be hosting a walk-in Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, June 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The clinic will be held at the county’s mass vaccination site, located at 17 Aviation Drive in Big Flats.

Pre-registration for the event is recommended, but not required. To sign up for the clinic, visit the COVID-19 vaccine clinic signup page.

Pfizer is available for anyone 12 and older, and those under 18 must be accompanied by their parent/guardian or present a signed consent form at the time of vaccination. New Yorkers ages 12 and older are also eligible for a four-year full-ride scholarship to any New York state public college or university if they receive their first shot.

Persons 18 and older must bring a photo ID with their date of birth.