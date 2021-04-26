Chemung County holding walk-in Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinics

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department will be holding two walk-in Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

The first clinic will be held on Wednesday, April 28 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the county’s mass vaccination site at 17 Aviation Drive in Big Flats.

A second walk-in clinic will be on Thursday, April 29 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Faith Temple Community Church on 765 Harper Street in Elmira.

The clinic is currently open to everyone 18 and older and participants are asked to bring a photo ID.