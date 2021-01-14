Chemung County out of COVID-19 vaccine, no word from Cuomo on orange zone

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Chemung County Executive Chris Moss says the Chemung County Health Department is out of the COVID-19 vaccine and that the county is working on acquiring more.

Moss said that local pharmacies have received more doses than the county and that the vaccine “should be available here” but they “simply don’t have it to give out.”

While the county waits for the vaccine, Moss says they’re “ready to rollout” the next doses. The war plane museum and Arctic League headquarters, as well as local pharmacies and hospitals, will eventually serve as vaccination centers for the county’s 85,000 residents.

Weis Market, Rite Aid, and Gerould’s Pharmacy received 900 doses of the Moderna vaccine, while the county only received 400 doses. Arnot Health received 3,475 doses of vaccine (2,500 Moderna, 975 Pfizer) and has used all of their allocations, as required by the Governor’s office.

On Thursday the county also reported that there were 63 new COVID-19 cases today, bring the total number of active cases in Chemung County to 210 active cases. No deaths have been reported by the county since Jan. 7, 2021.

The county executive also discussed the on-going orange zone restrictions, which have been in place for 85 days. Restaurants that have decided to open against the restrictions have been issued letters by the county attorney and could face fines or potential closure.

Thus far the county has not heard from the Governor’s office regarding the orange zone restrictions and a lawsuit filed by the county is expected to be heard next week.