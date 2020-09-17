Gardner Road Elementary staff member tests positive for COVID-19

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Public Health Director Pete Buzzetti tells 18 News that a staff member at Garder Road Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Buzzetti adds that the health department is currently “working with the school on next steps.”

Susan Pirozzolo, Community Information Specialist for the Horseheads Central School District, tells 18 News that they “will be sending a message to our Gardner Road parents today.”

If a student or staff member in the Horseheads Central School has tested positive for COVID-19, the following additional steps must be met, according to the school guidelines.

The student/staff member must also be released from isolation by the Chemung County Department of Health. The student must be cleared to return to school by the school nurse and building principal. The staff member must be cleared to return to work by the Director of Human Resources/District Safety Coordinator.

The school district’s testing and tracing plan can be read below:

The news of a potential case in the Horseheads Central School District comes after a positive case was confirmed in both the Watkins Glen Central School District and the Odessa-Montour Central School District on Thursday.

Here is the message the school sent to the parents: