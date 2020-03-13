Chemung County Jail suspends all visitation

1  of  3
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Jail is suspending all inmate visitation indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The jail says they will also not be accepting inmate funds in person, but should a family member or friend wish to send money to an inmate for their account, they will need to send it via U.S. Mail by money order only.

On Friday, NYSCOPBA President Michael B. Powers and the Executive Board called on the DOCCS and OMH to immediately suspend inmate and inmate patient visits amid the on-going COVID-19 crisis in New York and across the country. 

