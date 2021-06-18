Chemung County Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic June 22

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department will be hosting a free walk-in Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the EastSide Market in Elmira on Tuesday, June 22 from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Johnson & Johnson is available to anyone age 18 and older. This is a one-dose vaccine, which means there is no need to schedule a second appointment.

The Chemung County Health Department does not ask for insurance information or charge a fee for vaccination. For more information, visit the Chemung County website.