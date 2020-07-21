Chemung County launches public database of COVID-19 violation complaints

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County has launched a public database showing nearly 400 complaints regarding social distancing and mask violations at local businesses.

The top five offenders on the database are Walmart, Lowes, Dandy Mini Mart, Dollar General, and private residences.

Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss says that he hopes the database allows people to see where violations are happening so they can make educated decisions on whether to go there, as well as for businesses to recognize if they have a problem.

Moss added that his job is not to be an enforcer in making sure that people are complying, but rather educate the community that the virus is still a threat.

Chemung County Public Health Director Pete Buzzetti says that the county has seen 129 cases and are starting to see an increase in cases among younger people. The largest age group of patients is 40-49 where 26 cases have been confirmed.

Buzzetti says the county saw its peak around April 19, but says that the county is not alone as cases begin to climb, most of which are related to travel.

Over the last 28 days the county has seen 16 new positive cases and over the last week they’ve seen seven.

Moss says that the Southern Tier region’s numbers are among the best in the state and that the community should be proud of that, but there’s room for improvement.

If you would like to file a complaint you can do so through this complaint form.