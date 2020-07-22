Chemung County Nursing Facility employee tests positive for COVID-19

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An employee of the Chemung County Nursing Facility has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released by the county.

The county says that the employee’s positive test was received after required weekly testing of nursing home staff. It’s not known at this time whether the employee had direct contact with any residents or what their job is at the facility.

Those who were in close contact with the employee have been identified, contacted, and placed in quarantine.

This is the second known positive test for an employee at the facility, the first coming around April 27.

In May, Michael Youmans, the Nursing Facility Administrator, told 18 News that there were nearly 400 employees and staff members being tested.

On July 15 the facility started allowing visitors by appointment only.

Chemung County has reported 129 cases of COVID-19 with 121 recoveries and three fatalities. Over 20,000 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the county.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.