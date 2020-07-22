Chemung County Nursing Facility employee tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An employee of the Chemung County Nursing Facility has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released by the county.

The county says that the employee’s positive test was received after required weekly testing of nursing home staff. It’s not known at this time whether the employee had direct contact with any residents or what their job is at the facility.

Those who were in close contact with the employee have been identified, contacted, and placed in quarantine.

This is the second known positive test for an employee at the facility, the first coming around April 27.

In May, Michael Youmans, the Nursing Facility Administrator, told 18 News that there were nearly 400 employees and staff members being tested.

On July 15 the facility started allowing visitors by appointment only.

Chemung County has reported 129 cases of COVID-19 with 121 recoveries and three fatalities. Over 20,000 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the county.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now