Chemung County Nursing Facility restricting visitors

The Chemung County Nursing Facility, with careful consideration, has made the determination to restrict visitors effective Friday at noon, for a minimum of fourteen days.

Staff, medical professionals, and vendors are being screened daily.

Residents and family members are being notified and will be updated as further information is available.

CCNF wants to assure the public that the facility is taking every proper precaution to keep our residents safe. Please continue to follow the county website (www.chemungcountyny.gov), and nursing facility Facebook page (@ChemungCountyNursingFacility for updates as they occur.

Vincent Azzarelli, Chemung County Public Information Director