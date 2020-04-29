Chemung County Nursing Facility testing all residents for COVID-19

Breaking News
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After one staff member tested positive for COVID-19, the Chemung County Nursing Facility announced that all staff and residents, approximately 400 people, will be tested on April 30.

Twenty residents who were deemed “high-risk” have already been tested at the facility, according to the county.

To date, no residents have tested positive in the nursing facility.

On March 13 the facility announced a visitor restriction policy due to the virus.

Chemung County has reported 99 COVID-19 cases with 54 recoveries and only one death, as of 4 p.m. on April 29.

On Wednesday Steuben County confirmed two nursing home deaths, bringing the county’s death toll to 37 with 28 coming from nursing homes.

