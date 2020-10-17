Chemung County offering free rapid COVID-19 Testing

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department along with the New York State Department of Health will be offering free rapid COVID-19 testing from Tuesday, October 20th, through Saturday, October 24th from 9 AM to 5 PM daily to all Chemung County residents. The testing site will be set up at the Washington Elementary School (Elmira City School District Administration Building), which is located at 430 W. Washington St.

In order to be tested, you must pre-register, complete the required information, wear a mask, and have a photo ID. There are limited spaces and registration will be closed once all spaces have been reserved. County Officials state that once you submit your registration, your time is booked and no further action is needed, however, if you provide an email address you will receive an email confirmation. You do not have to bring your email or confirmation with you to the site. Members of the same family that intend to be tested must register separately.

When you arrive at the site, you should park in the parking lot on Lincoln St, remain in your car with the windows up until instructed to enter the building. The public is requested to only report at your scheduled time to help with running the clinic as efficiently as possible.

To register, click the “Free COVID Testing” link on the Chemung County webpage.

Chemung County Health Department staff will be on-site to discuss the results and the next steps with each participant, once testing is completed.

Anyone with questions regarding testing or scheduling is encouraged to call 607-737-2018, and if you have a general COVID question you are asked to call the Chemung County COVID hotline at 607-873-1813.

Testing for COVID-19 leads to quick identification of cases and immediate isolation of the person to prevent further spread in our community. Confirmed cases and close contacts to positive cases are quarantined to further reduce spread. Testing is a vital tool for public health officials to monitor the COVID-19 infection rate as well as to reduce the impact of our current cluster. The testing at this site will be free, does not require a doctor’s order and the results will be available on site. Chemung County officials state “It is possible to have COVID-19 with minimal or even no symptoms at all, that is why it is important that people receive testing. “