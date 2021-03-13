Chemung County Officials say “We want to get shots in arms as fast as we can.”

FILE – In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Providence, R.I. Some hospitals around the U.S. are facing complaints about favoritism and line-jumping after their board members and donors received COVID-19 vaccinations or offers for the prized inoculations. In Rhode Island, Attorney General Peter Neronha opened an inquiry after reports that two hospital systems offered their board members vaccinations. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The COVID-19 vaccination effort in Chemung County continued today with an appointment-only clinic at 17 Aviation Dr. in Horseheads. Officials say they vaccinated nearly 500 people today. Combined with the private vaccination sites at pharmacies and primary care physicians, the county is making progress and is hopeful for the future.

“It is a big week for our county. We’ve brought in a lot of vaccine this week,” county health director Pete Buzzetti said. “We administered more than 2,500 doses for this week, so this is a big week for the county.”

These vaccination clinics continue to pop-up as the county receives its weekly vaccine allottment from the Federal Government. Buzzetti told 18 News that the amount of clinics they are able to have is dependent on the amount of doses received per week. Even when the wrong number of doses are distributed, the county is quick to resolve the problem. This week the county received 100 fewer vaccines than they expected, but it was quickly fixed in a few days time, according to officials.

“We’re really at the mercy of our allocation, when we get it, what we get and how much we get,” Buzzetti continued.

In his first primetime address this week, President Biden said he hopes the country can start going back to normal in July. He also hopes all adults will be eligible for the vaccine by May 1.

The dilemma at the local level is if supply can keep up with demand.

“We can give 5000 vaccinations a week. I think by the time we get to a point where they do start to open up the allocation war. We’ll be ready,” Buzzetti added.

At the clinic Saturday, many residents were happy and relieved to be receiving their vaccine dose.

“I have health conditions and I wanted to make sure that everyone around me was safe,” Jean Seymour said. “I want to have an opportunity to see my family and have picnics and just do all the fun things that we normally do.”

COVID fatigue is being felt around the country, but health experts say it is not time to let your gaurd down. The vaccine is a bright spot at the end of a long tunnel.

“It’s been hard. I have aging parents. I have grandchildren, and I haven’t been able to see them,” Gretchen Halpert added.

Some vaccine recipients said they were on the fence about getting it, but ultimately decided it was important after the last year.

“Go for it. Get it,” Harold Creeley said.

“Absolutely! At first, I said no. I wasn’t going to do it, but I have a daughter and grandsons. I want to be around,” Rob Earl continued.

As of Friday, 11 percent of Chemung County was vaccinated. At this time, vaccinations are open to residents 60 years and old or residents with underlying health conditions. With the new CDC guidelines, those who have received two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or the one dose Johnson and Johnson can socialize with other fully vaccinated individuals without masks or social distancing. If you have not received the full vaccine dose or are not yet eligible, officials say the best defense against the virus is masking, social distancing, and avoiding large gatherings.

Chemung County announced earlier today there will be another clinic on Monday, March 15. Appointments are still available.