Chemung County opening COVID-19 vaccine clinic for 65+ residents

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department will be holding their first public COVID-19 vaccination clinic for county residents 65 years or older.

The clinic will be on March 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:25 p.m. at the 17 Aviation Drive clinic site in Horseheads.

Those attending must be a resident of Chemung County and do not have to have comorbidities.

Pre-registration is required and appointments are first come first serve. If you are unable to obtain an appointment for this clinic more opportunities will be offered based upon allocation from New York.

Registration is required by clicking the registration link.

Anyone registered with the Office of the Aging will be notified of their vaccination date.