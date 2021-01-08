Chemung County opens first COVID-19 vaccine pod

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A health worker carries doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a box at the Rene-Muret hospital in Servan near Paris, Sunday Dec. 27, 2020. (Thomas Samson/Pool Photo via AP)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) —  On Friday, Chemung County opened up their first COVID-19 vaccine pod in the county. The distribution center is set up at the Arctic League Headquarters in Elmira, N.Y.

Individuals in group 1A are able to get vaccinated at the Arctic League on W. Clinton Avenue. The county received 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday. Vaccine distribution at the county pod are happening all weekend long.

“We plan on getting some every week,” said Christopher Moss, Chemung County Executive. “Hopefully, if the distribution last so it’s divvied up accordingly, by the Department of Health. So yes we do anticipate receiving more dosages next week.”

Vaccines are prescheduled but Moss said the county will update their schedule when more vaccines are allocated.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, Click Here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now