Chemung County opens first COVID-19 vaccine pod

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Friday, Chemung County opened up their first COVID-19 vaccine pod in the county. The distribution center is set up at the Arctic League Headquarters in Elmira, N.Y.

Individuals in group 1A are able to get vaccinated at the Arctic League on W. Clinton Avenue. The county received 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday. Vaccine distribution at the county pod are happening all weekend long.

“We plan on getting some every week,” said Christopher Moss, Chemung County Executive. “Hopefully, if the distribution last so it’s divvied up accordingly, by the Department of Health. So yes we do anticipate receiving more dosages next week.”

Vaccines are prescheduled but Moss said the county will update their schedule when more vaccines are allocated.

