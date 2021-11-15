Chemung County optimistic about pediatric COVID vaccine clinics

Registered Nurse Natasha McDannis inoculates Otto Linn-Walton, 8, with the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 12 years at NYC Health + Hospitals Harlem Hospital, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Last week, the Chemung County Health Department held the first of two COVID-19 vaccine clinics exclusively for kids ages 5-11 this month. County officials said it was successful, but they are prepared to exceed their week one totals in future clinics.

“We only did 30 on the first go-round, but we’re going to be able to at least double or triple that down the road as we increase efficiency,” Chemung County Health Director Pete Buzzetti said. “We’re excited about how it went and we have clinics set up with schools as well to do pediatric vaccines.”

The next Pfizer clinic will be on November 17 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at 103 Washington Street.

Kids and the COVID vaccine: What not to do before they get the shot

Pre-registration is required, and a parent or guardian must be present to provide consent. Parents can register and fill out the consent form by visiting the Chemung County website.

The Health Department is reminding kids to drink plenty of water and to eat something before the vaccine. Masks are also required at all clinics.