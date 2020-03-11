Chemung County outlines event, nursing facility plans amid COVID-19

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Leaders in Chemung County outlined new guidelines regarding large events and county nursing facilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chemung County Public Health Director Peter Buzzetti confirmed that there are no cases of COVID-19 in Chemung County, but that one person is in precautionary quarantine.

The Health Department is working with local businesses to provide guidelines regarding large scale events. A mass gathering to attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest human shamrock event has been postponed, and plans are in place to cancel the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Horseheads.

Michael Youmans, the Administrator for the Chemung County Nursing Facility, also advised that visitors are strongly discouraged from visiting facilities at this time.

Nursing facilities will be screening visitors with a temperature check and a short questionnaire. The county recommends that visitors check with the facility to see what restrictions may be in place.

Bethany Village announced on Wednesday morning that they will be restricting visitor access until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The visitor restrictions went into effect midnight Wednesday morning.

The nursing home restrictions come after two more residents at a nursing home at the center of the outbreak of the new coronavirus in northwestern Washington died, bringing the statewide total to 18, officials said Sunday.

A woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s died in the last several days, according to a news release Sunday from health officials for Seattle and King County. They were both residents of the Life Care Center of Kirkland. They both died in area hospitals.

Officials said the number of reported deaths in King County is now 17. Of the 17 deaths, 16 are associated with Life Care Center.