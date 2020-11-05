Chemung County reports 0 cases of COVID-19 at Elmira Correctional, DOCCS still reports hundreds

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On Thursday Chemung County announced that there were zero cases of COVID-19 at the Elmira Correctional Facility, a massive drop-off after more than 500 cases were reported just weeks ago.

Last week the county removed approximately 400 cases from their daily dashboard and said that numbers were trending in the right direction.

Two days ago on Nov. 5 the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision reported 594 cases with 335 recoveries and two pending tests at Elmira Correctional Facility.

The county did report 49 new cases and one COVID-19 death on Thursday, giving them 167 active cases and 22 total deaths since the spring.

