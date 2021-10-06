Chemung County reports 100 new cases of COVID-19, over 500 active cases

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Wednesday’s Chemung County COVID-19 dashboard shows 100 new cases of COVID-19 in the county with 567 active cases among its residents.

The county’s current seven-day rolling average of positive cases is also up to 7.74 percent. As of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, 27 residents were being hospitalized for COVID-19 and 109 have died since the pandemic began.

Chemung County COVID-19 dashboard (10/6/21)

Nearly 10,000 total residents of the county have tested positive since data of the virus began recording early last year.

The county reports that 47.59 percent of the population has received the COVID-19 vaccine, far below the state vaccination rate of 74.6 percent. Chemung County’s vaccination rate is also below neighboring Schuyler and Steuben County.