Chemung County reports COVID-19 death

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County has reported another COVID-19 death, the fourth reported this week.

According to Chemung County Executive Chris Moss, the patient was a 72-year-old woman from the Village of Horseheads.

County Executive Moss adds that the case is linked to a COVID-19 cluster that is under investigation.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.