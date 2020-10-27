Chemung County reports COVID-19 death

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County has reported another COVID-19 death, the fourth reported this week.
According to Chemung County Executive Chris Moss, the patient was a 72-year-old woman from the Village of Horseheads.
County Executive Moss adds that the case is linked to a COVID-19 cluster that is under investigation.
This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.
