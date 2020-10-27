Chemung County reports COVID-19 death

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County has reported another COVID-19 death, the fourth reported this week.

According to Chemung County Executive Chris Moss, the patient was a 72-year-old woman from the Village of Horseheads.

County Executive Moss adds that the case is linked to a COVID-19 cluster that is under investigation.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now