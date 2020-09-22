Chemung County reports 20 new cases, County Executive says we’re not shutting down

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County has reported 20 more COVID-19 cases, adding on to the 24 reported on Monday.

The county now has 73 active cases with 229 people in quarantine and nearly 40,000 tests completed. Additionally, six people are currently hospitalized and no new deaths have been reported.

Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss tells 18 News that the county has no plans on shutting down again after going through the Governor’s four reopening phases.

Of the 83,997 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 754, or 0.89 percent, were positive, according to the Governor’s Office. In the Southern Tier, the positive test rate was just 0.4%

