Chemung County reports 24 new cases of COVID-19

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, now giving the county 290 total cases and 84 active cases.

Four of those active cases are currently hospitalized, according to the county’s COVID-19 tracker.

More than half of the total cases in Chemung County have come out of the Town or City of Elmira with 122 combined.

Cases of COVID-19 in Chemung County have spiked after an outbreak at the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Horseheads where dozens of new cases have been linked back. At least six counties have been affected by the outbreak, which resulted in the death of a 76-year-old man.

The county’s free COVID-19 testing at the Chemung County Fairgrounds has been booked through Wednesday. Other testing sites are available through local health care providors.

If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, call the Chemung County health Department at 607-737-2028

