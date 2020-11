CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County has reported its 31st COVID-19 death, a 91-year-old man from the Town of Southport.

Thursday’s report from the county is the first COVID-19 death report since Monday and the 15th since Oct. 31.

The county did not confirm whether the man was a resident of a nursing home or adult care facility.

Chemung County currently has 176 active cases of COVID-19 with 26 new cases reported on Thursday and 38 hospitalizations.