Chemung County reports 32 new cases of COVID-19, free testing for Way Center members today

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County has reported 32 new cases of COVID-19.

The county now has 114 active cases of COVID-19, one less than Tuesday with 741 recoveries and eight deaths.

The City of Elmira remains the largest area of positive cases with 320 cases with Horseheads next at 112.

Free testing will be available for members of The Way Center Church on Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. after a cluster of COVID-19 cases were identified.

The county says anyone who visited the church between Sept. 25 and Oct. 8 should monitor for symptoms and attend the free rapid testing event.

Participants must pre-register and will be directed to parking spots upon entry. They must remain in their cars with windows rolled up until staff arrive for testing. Results will be made available at the site.

Events held at the church during that time include services, a women’s group meeting, and a food donation event, which is considered “very low-risk.”

