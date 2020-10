(WETM) – Chemung County has reported 36 new cases of COVID-19, according to the county website.

There are now 115 active cases with 17 hospitalizations and eight deaths in Chemung County.

More than 800 cases have now been confirmed in Chemung County, more than 300 just in the City of Elmira.

The county says they’re continuing to investigate a large number of positive cases and that people need to stay home if they test positive or if they’re asked to quarantine.