Chemung County reports 46 new cases of COVID-19, 100 active

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County now has 100 active cases of COVID-19 after reporting 46 new cases on Monday.

There has also been a rise in cases among patients 19 and younger with 31 total cases since March.

The county has tested nearly 43,000 people with 385 total cases, 280 recoveries, and five deaths.

Anyone with questions regarding COVID-19 should call the county’s COVID-19 hotline at 607-873-1813.

