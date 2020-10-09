Chemung County reports 46 new cases of COVID-19

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County has reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The county now has 190 active cases with 10 people currently hospitalized and 540 people recovered.

Of the county’s 738 positive cases, 276 are based out of the City of Elmira.

The Chemung County Public Health Department is also asking that people make sure their voicemails are not full and that they answer their phones so contact tracers can reach people.