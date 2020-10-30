Chemung County reports 53 new cases of COVID-19

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County has reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday morning.

The county is now reporting 560 total cases, down from the 666 reported on Thursday.

Elmira Correctional Facility remains one of the largest clusters in the area with more than 500 cases reported on Wednesday.

The county is also reporting 1,453 recoveries and 18 deaths since the pandemic began.

Chemung County Executive Chris Moss will be holding a press conference at noon to provide an update on the pandemic in the county. 18 News will carry that press conference live online.