Chemung County reports 55 new cases of COVID-19

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County has reported 55 new cases of COVID-19, according to the county’s website.

The county currently has 160 active cases with 477 recoveries and seven deaths.

There is an increase in cases among people 19 and younger with 73 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The increase comes amid an outbreak at Elmira College where 159 students have tested positive. Forty six of those cases have recovered from the virus, according to the college’s dashboard.

