CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County has reported 57 new cases of COVID-19, one of the largest single-day reports since the spring.

Chemung County currently has 209 active cases with 18 people hospitalized, 578 recoveries, and eight deaths.

The City of Elmira has surpassed 300 cases, about three times as many as the next largest community.

Five of Chemung County’s eight COVID-19 deaths have come since mid-September with the average age of known COVID-19 deaths of 75.5 years old.