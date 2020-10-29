Chemung County reports 666 active cases of COVID-19

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County has reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 in the community, giving the county 666 active cases.

The Elmira Correctional Facility remains the largest contributor to the active cases with 589 active cases among inmates, according to DOCCS. The Southport Correctional Facility now has 11 cases.

There are 48 residents currently hospitalized with the virus and 1,294 patients have recovered in Chemung County since the virus arrived earlier this year.