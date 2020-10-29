Chemung County reports 666 active cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County has reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 in the community, giving the county 666 active cases.

The Elmira Correctional Facility remains the largest contributor to the active cases with 589 active cases among inmates, according to DOCCS. The Southport Correctional Facility now has 11 cases.

There are 48 residents currently hospitalized with the virus and 1,294 patients have recovered in Chemung County since the virus arrived earlier this year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now