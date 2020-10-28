Chemung County reports 73 new COVID-19 cases, more than 500 at Elmira Correctional Facility

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County has reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, giving the county 679 active cases.

Of the active cases in Chemung County, 510 are inmates at the Elmira Correctional Facility.

The county has also reported 46 current hospitalizations and 1,232 recoveries since the pandemic began. Additionally, the county’s 7-day rolling average of positive cases is 10.23%.