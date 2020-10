CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County has reported 90 new cases of COVID-19, giving them 151 active cases.

The county has now surpassed 1,000 total cases since the spring with nine deaths and 868 recoveries.

The county will also be hosting free testing on Oct. 20 through the 24. For more information on getting tested, visit the Chemung County website.