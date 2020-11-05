CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – A 78-year-old man from the Town of Van Etten has passed away from COVID-19, according to the Chemung County Executive’s office.
The death reported on Thursday is the 22nd in Chemung County where more than 100 active cases remain.
Chemung County has reported 16 of its 22 deaths since October.
- Chemung County reports COVID-19 death, 16th since October
