CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County has reported its 70th COVID-19 death and 60 new cases on Friday morning.

The county did not provide any additional information regarding the latest deaths and cases.

Chemung County now has 207 active cases with 51 hospitalizations and 4,632 recoveries.

There are also two cases of COVID-19 at the Elmira Correctional Facility and five at the Southport Correctional Facility.