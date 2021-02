CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County has reported its 80th COVID-19 death, the first in nearly a week.

The county did not provide any additional information on the patient’s age, gender, or location.

Chemung County is also reporting 20 new cases with 59 active and 6,049 recoveries. Five of the county’s cases are split between the Elmira and Southport Correctional Facilities.