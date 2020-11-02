Chemung County reports drop in COVID-19 cases at Elmira Correctional Facility, 161 active cases in county

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County COVID-19 dashboard is now reporting 161 active cases in the county, nearly 400 fewer cases than there were on Friday.

The biggest difference appears to be at Elmira Correctional Facility where the county is reporting only 37 active cases among inmates.

According to DOCCS, there were 590 active cases with 70 recoveries on Oct. 30.

18 News has reached out to DOCCS for clarity on these numbers.

“The prison numbers have fallen off,” said Chemung County Executive Chris Moss. When discussing the active case numbers, County Executive Moss says “they look like they’re trending in the right direction.”

The county also reported no new cases on Monday morning with 44 total hospitalizations.

County Executive Moss says they’re working with the hospitals to clarify the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 versus people who entered the hospital for another reason and later tested positive while being treated for another issue.

Since the pandemic began Chemung County has conducted over 70,000 tests and they are currently working to acquire more for when schools reopen.