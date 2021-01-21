Chemung County reports first COVID-19 death since Jan. 7

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County has reported its 71st COVID-19 death, the first death the county has reported since Jan. 7, 2021.

Chemung County did not provide any additional information regarding the patients age, gender, or location.

The two weeks without a death was the longest streak in the county since a four-month period between May and September, 2020.

The county also reported 34 new cases with 225 active cases and 60 hospitalizations. There are also four active cases in the Elmira Correctional Facility and 13 in the Southport Correctional Facility.