CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County’s COVID-19 dashboard is reporting four new COVID-19 deaths, giving the county 58 since the pandemic began.

No additional information such as gender, age, or location were provided by the county.

The county also reported 37 new cases on Tuesday with 130 active cases and 40 patients hospitalized.

More than 3,600 patients are listed as recovered by the county.