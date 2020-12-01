Chemung County reports four COVID-19 deaths, two at Elcor

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County has reported four additional COVID-19 deaths, setting the county’s death toll at 45 since early April.

On Nov. 28 two individuals from the Town of Southport, an 86-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman, passed away.

On Nov. 29, two residents of Elcor Nursing home in Horseheads, a 63-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man, also passed away.

We want to send our condolences to the individuals’ families and friends. The County Executive and the Health Department would like to remind everyone of the continued importance of mask use, social distancing, and proper handwashing. Chemung County Executive Chris Moss

According to Elcor’s website, seven residents have died after contracting the virus and half of their residents have tested positive.

On Tuesday the county also reported 47 new cases with 205 active cases, 42 hospitalizations, and 2,921 recoveries.