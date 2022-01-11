Chemung County reports over 2,000 active COVID-19 cases

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County has surpassed 2,000 active COVID-19 cases.

The grim milestone comes as the county reports 247 new cases of the virus on Tuesday after over 800 from the weekend. The county’s COVID-19 positivity rate on Tuesday was 23.95 percent and 11 more patients were admitted to local hospitals.

A majority of Chemung County’s new active COVID-19 cases are among residents 35-44, and 44 of the new active cases are among children 17 and younger.

The county also reported its 177th COVID-19 death, a 90-year-old man from the Town of Veteran. Chemung County has reported five COVID-19 deaths since the new year began, all of whom were not fully vaccinated according to the county.

More than 48,000 Chemung County residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but that only accounts for 55.47 percent of the population. More than 39,000 have received their second dose and booster shot numbers were not made available.

